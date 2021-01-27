Pop Stunna out with Artistic video for love-themed track, ‘Supernova’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Talented Nigerian musician, Pop Stunna, has premiered the long-awaited visuals for his love song, ‘Supernova’. ‘Supernova’, is one of the standout tracks off the American-based singer’s recent body of work titled ‘Imperfect Lover’ Extended Play (EP).

‘Imperfect Lover’ EP contains seven tracks with each telling a distinct, yet compelling story about love. It exposes the beauty of love and setbacks one faces when struggling to find and keep love blooming.

The new video for ‘Supernova’ by Pop Stunna was co-directed by the musician himself, Pop Stunna and Daniel Castillo. The singer displayed his astounding directional skills and his detailed knowledge about bringing his lyrics to life in a simple and tasty visual representation are worth applauding.

‘Supernova’ flick is direct and relatable to all classes. Despite its simplicity, the video artistically tells an enthralling love story of a player who fell in love and remained vulnerable to his lover irrespective of the smart games he played with women in the past.

The flick showed Pop Stunna as a lover boy who was not afraid of embracing his mistakes while enjoying the allure of love. Watch the interesting visuals on YouTube.

