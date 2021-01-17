Policemen feared killed by bandits in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Some policemen were feared killed by bandits in Farinruwa area near Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

When contacted for official reaction to the development, the Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, in Kaduna, Mohammed Jalige said, “A release will be issued soon. Thanks. ”

However, the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union ( BEPU), had since commiserated with the Nigerian Police Force over the ambush of their “personnel at Farinruwa and brutal murder of five gallant police personnel that lost their lives during the attack on Friday 15th January 2021.”

Chairman BEPU, Barrister Salisu Haruna, said in a statement that indeed the Police personnel on a routine duty paid the supreme price in their effort to safeguard our people and maintain security.”

“We salute the courage and resilience of the Nigerian Police Force, in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other crimes within the Birnin-Gwari general area and adjoining forest.”

“Our heartfelt condolences on behalf of Birnin-Gwari Emirate to the families of the five slain police personnel, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command and the Government and the people of Kaduna for this irreparable loss.”

“We equally hope and pray for the victory of Police over criminals and would like to assure the Police and other security personnel that as the stanza of our national anthem says: ” The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

