Police vow to unravel alleged molestation, maltreatment of DLHS boy

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has assured that it would unravel the alleged molestation and maltreatment of Don-Davies, a JSS1 student of Deeper Life High School, Idoro, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State by some students and management of the School.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

MacDon explained that the command had received a petition by Mrs. Deborah Archibong, (41yr) and mother of Don-Davies over the matter.

He explained that he ordered a discreet investigation into the matter which commenced immediately.

He stated, “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command is in receipt of a petition by one Mrs Deborah Archibong ( 41), mother of one Don-Davis Iniobong Archibong, aged 11yrs, a student of Deeper Life High School, Idoro Road, Uyo, wherein she alleged that her son, Master Don-Davis Iniobong was inhumanly treated, sexually molested and suffered starvation, against one Mrs Ndidi Solomon (45) and three others.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Amiengheme Andrew ordered a discreet investigation into the matter and the said investigation has commenced immediately.

“The CP, while enjoining all parties involved to exercise restraint pending the outcome of the investigation, has assured the good people of Akwa Ibom State that no stone will be left unturned in unraveling the truth and that the outcome of the investigation will be made known to the public”

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, all parties involved in the matter are in a meeting with the CP at the State Police headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, in continuation of the investigation.

