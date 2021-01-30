Police parade 80 year old suspected child trafficker, illegal arms dealers in C’River

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Police Command have paraded a suspected child trafficking syndicate including an 80 year old woman, gun runners and four others for various crimes in the state .

Vanguard learned that the 80 year old Josephine Arikekparie was part of a-four man syndicate that specialise on buying and selling of babies and she plies her trade between Cross River and Bayelsa states.

Findings showed that they bought a baby from the mother who later changed her mind and refused to hand it over to them before Operative of Anti-Cultism /Kidnapping squad arrested them (suspects) including Josephine at Peace Mass Transit park Etta Agbor .

During interrogation they discovered that one Nfon Okon ,23 years bargained to sell her baby for 70,000 naira from the suspects but later refused to hand over her child to the buyers(suspects) when she had a rethink which was contrary to the initial agreement .

Another four man gang were also paraded for illegal gun manufacturing including a 43 year old cripple , Christopher Edet ,Daniel Eyo 39, his son Abel Eyo and Felix Bassey 32 years old .

Briefing newsmen on Friday at the Command Headquarters ,Diamond Hill ,Cross River State Commisioner of Police,Sikiru Akande said they will not tolerate any act of criminality whether from individuals or group of persons .

His words :” The Command has remained resolute at bringing all forms of crime to the barest minimum through collaboration with critical Stakeholders in the community policing crusade across the state .

“However our feats are not unconnected with determination for quality service delivery , resilience and strategic policing via technological and human intelligence gathering / sharing which has led to a lot of breakthroughs ,” he said .

Speaking further , Akande said 8 suspects were arrested within the period under review for child trafficking,armed robbery ,cultism,murder, illegal gun manufacturing and possession of firearms.

He said “One EID ,10 bull of guns ,20 fabricated long pipes for gun construction ,two filling machines ,,two long locally made guns ,six fabricated double revolver guns amongst others were recovered.

” I want to reassure members of the public to continue their good works in tackling crime through information dissemination to the police devoid of any unpleasant consequences.

” May I also use this medium to put a wake up call in traditional institution , community leaders , religious / youth leaders to see security as a collaborative business in addressing all forms of awful crimes across the state ,” he said .

