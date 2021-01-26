Police in Kano arrest syndicate specialized in stealing sewing machines, textile materials

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Kano Police Command has announced the arrest of four teenagers that specialize in breaking of tailoring shops and stealing of sewing machines and textile materials. Also arrested were those who knew the items were stolen but went ahead to purchase them.

This was made known to newsmen on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna at the police command in Kano.

“While on intelligence-led patrol at Gwale Quarters, Kano, the police arrested one 14 years old Halifa Iliyasu of Gwale Quarters Kano, in possession of one sewing machine suspected to be stolen property.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have conspired with three others to break a tailoring shop at Sani Mainagge quarters where they stole the sewing machine with other textile materials.

“The suspect also revealed that the syndicate broke another shop and stole five sewing machines” the PPRO stated.

The suspects arrested who are all his accomplices, also include Naziru Haruna, alias “Kwado”, 16 years, Yusif Muhammad, 18 years and Abdulrahman Saminu, 18 years all of who are from Sani Mainagge Quarters, Kano.

The suspects have since confessed to the police of participating in series of shop breaking and theft and also mentioned those who bought the stolen items from them.

“Further investigation led to arrest of the following suspects, who confessed they knew the items were stolen but went ahead to buy them, Ibrahim Mohammed, 25 years and Isma’il Mohammed, 25 years of Sani Mainagge Quatres and Saminu Salisu, 34 years, of Makwarari Quarters in Kano.

“Each of them was arrested in possession of a sewing machine which they bought from the suspected thieves” DSP Haruna added.

He further revealed that there are two other suspects arrested in connection with shops breaking and theft as well.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Police Kano State Command, Habu A. Sani, who ordered for discreet investigation, he warned members of the public not to buy anything from suspected thieves, as that could land them into trouble.

He said the Commissioner has further directed Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to utilize their Community Policing Structures for optimum results, by linking up with various stakeholders to find a lasting solution that will stop teenagers from criminal activities in the state.

