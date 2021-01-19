Police engage cultists in gun duel, arrest two, recover arms in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

In its bid to fight cultism in Lagos State especially in Ikorodu and its environ, Lagos State Police Command, Ikorodu Division, Tuesday, engaged some suspected members of Aiye Confraternity in a gun duel arresting two of them and recovered some arms.

The incident occurred at about 12.30 pm, at Igbelara. area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The Police were said to have responded to a distress call from members of the public that some suspected cultists were seen at Igbelara area with dangerous weapons to foment troubles and the Police, with the help of some community members, raced to the scene to foil the attempt.

On sighting the Police, the suspected cultists were said to have opened fire on them.

However, the Police operatives, in a swift reaction, responded and engaged the men leaving some of the injured and they fled with the bullet wounds.

Two of them, Waliyu, male, and Timileyin Omobolaji, male, were eventually arrested with wounds while one cut-to-size pistol, ten expended cartridges and six live cartridges were recovered from them.

The incident threw the community into celebration as residents have applauded the Tuesday operation in the area.

The injured ones have been taken to hospital for medical attention.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has appealed to members of the public, especially medical practitioners, to alert the Police whenever they come across any of the fleeing suspected cultists with bullet wounds.

The Police boss commended the gallantry of the Police operatives and members of the public for their courage and commitment to tackle the deadly boys who have been terrorising the area and the entire ikorodu.

CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore, ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation.

He further vowed to get Lagos State rid of cultism and other vices as all hands are on deck to continually fight crimes and criminality to a halt in Lagos State.

Series of cultists’ clash has been recorded in Ikorodu and its environ in the past three weeks which have sent some youths to their early grave.

