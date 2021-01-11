Police desert duty posts after three officers killed in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

APPARENTLY troubled by the recent attacks meted out on policemen on duty at various divisions in the State, Policemen seem to have deserted their duty posts and their popular checkpoints in Ebonyi State.

The attack on Onueke police division left three policemen dead and two others injured.

Armed men who came on motorcycles and a tricycle, had last Friday night invaded the station and opened fire at policemen on duty, leading to the death of the policemen.

The hoodlums also set a section of the station ablaze and burnt not less than four cars parked at the station.

Suspects inside the cell were reportedly freed as Two AK-47 rifles were snatched by the rampaging hoodlums.

When Vanguard visited Kpirikpiri Police station located within the metropolis, the building was under lock and key, just as no single policeman was seen within the premises.

Other police divisions within the capital city such as Central Police Station (CPS) and Ekumenyi division were also deserted.

The police in the State had confirmed the latest attack by hoodlums in the State.

The police spokesman, DSP Loveth Odah stated that the command had commenced investigations into the attack. She added that the perpetrators would not go scot-free.

She called on the general public to provide the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the attackers.

“Yes, three policemen were killed in the attack. We don’t know the identity of the attackers yet, and we are calling on the general public to provide information to the police in order to hunt down the perpetrators of this heinous crime”, she said.

The State police commissioner, CP Philip Maku had on Saturday visited the Onueke Police Station to ascertain the level of havoc done by the hoodlums and has vowed to fish out the perpetrators.

Vanguard investigation revealed that the Police Commissioner had ordered a temporary closure of the divisions after they were set ablaze during the #EndSARS protests, noting that it was not because of the Onueke attack.

“The CP ordered for a temporary closure of the divisions after they were burnt down by hoodlums during the #EndSARs protests. So, it has nothing to do with the Onueke attack”, She said.

However, contrary to what the State Police Public Relations Officer said, life had returned to the divisions since the Inspector General of Police visited the state last month, only for the stations to be shut down 24hours after Onueke attack.

