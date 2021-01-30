Breaking News
Police confirm release of kidnapped Bauchi principal after eight days in kidnappers’ den

On 4:22 pm
By  Charly Agwam

The Nigeria Police has confirmed the release of the kidnapped Principal of Government Day Secondary School, Lere in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area, Iliyasu Suleiman from his abductors.
According to the Spokesman of Bauchi Command, DSP Ahmed Wakil, Suleiman was freed in the wee hours of Saturday.

He however said details were still sketchy on whether any ransom was paid to secure his release.
The kidnapped Principal who regained freedom after eight days in captivity, was travelling with the Auditor General (AG) of Bauchi, Abdul Usman Aliyu, the AG’s son, daughter and two others to Kardam in Tafawa Balewa LGA when they were attacked by unknown gunmen.
The gunmen had tried to kidnap the Auditor General who resisted them, causing them to shoot him in the mouth at close range
As a result of the gun gunshot, the AG was wounded, while his son, Zulkifiru Mohammed and the AG’s friend, Iliyasu Suleiman were whisked away.
The Auditor General,’s son later escaped, leaving only the principal with the abductors.
The family of the kidnapped Principal had pleaded with Governor Bala Mohammed to help raise the N50 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

