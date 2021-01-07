Police brutality: Widow tells Akwa Ibom panel that officer killed her son for N100

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

A 65-year-old widow, from Nkek village in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs Mfon Udoidiong has told the Judicial Panel set up by the State government to investigate complaints of Police brutality and human rights violation how a policeman, Mr Idongesit Ekanem killed her son for N100 on September 9th, 2017.

Mrs.Udoidiong made the revelation on Thursday at the resumption of two weeks break of the Judicial Panel of Investigation.

The petty trader said the incident happened when her son, Imo Udoidiong came home from Uyo city Polytechnic and decided to visit a viewing center.

She further narrated it was her son’s friends that came to inform her that her son had been shot dead by a police officer who had demanded money from him but he had refused.

“The family of the police officer promised to give me N1, 000,0000m naira for me to move on with my life. But till today nobody has given me anything.”They only gave me 200,000 naira to buy a coffin to bury my son”, She added

An eyewitness, identified as Mr Ubong Monday, told the panel that the deceased was his classmate in secondary whom he had met on his way to buy spare parts that day.

According to him, late Udoidiong had asked him (Monday) to assist him in where he was going since he was using a motorcycle.

He stressed “Close to Ukanafun stadium, some policemen stopped us and demanded hundred naira before we could pass. We told them that we do not have money to give to them

“And my friend ( Udoidiong) got down from the motorcycle to meet the leader of the patrol team in their vehicle for an explanation. Then the Senior Police officer told them to allow us to pass.

“When Udoidiong tried to climb back on the motorcycle, Ekanem (the suspect) came with his friend and attacked him with sticks for reporting him to the Senior Officer. Not satisfied, Ekanem went and brought a gun, corked it and shot Udoidiong and he died instantly”

When queried on why he shot the victim at the Ekanem said it was an accidental discharge.

The Judicial Panel headed by Justice Ifiok Ukana adjourned the case till January 21, 2021, for further hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: