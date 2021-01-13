Police brutality: Man demands N500m for infringement of brother’s rights

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

One Mr Anselem Samuel has demanded 500,000,000 naira compensation for the allegedly infringing on the fundamental rights of his brother.

Samuel testified yesterday before the Judicial Panel set up by the state government to investigate complaints of Police Brutality, human rights violation and related extrajudicial killings, in a petition number JPPB/MEMO/049.

He told the 8-man panel, that his brother, whom he identified as Mr Ifiok Anselem Samuel was last seen 10 years ago after he was arrested by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.

He also told the panel that he was the only brother to the ‘decease’, and that their parents died as a result of the heartbreak received from the news about their son’s arrest and failure of the police to prosecute or release him after so many years.

His words, “Mr Ifiok Anselem Samuel was arrested by men of the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force, from Akwa Ibom State Command headquarters on December 14, 2010.

“He was last seen entering a Police branded Hilux van that same day with other persons and has not been seen or heard from till date, despite petitions and court orders to produce him dead or alive”

The petitioner stressed that the Police till date refused to honour the order Justice Isangedighe gave the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police to prosecute his brother in court and for his subsequent release from their custody.

Samuel said since the police could not produce or give an explanation to the whereabouts of his brother in the past ten years, they should be held accountable and demanded that N500, 000, 000 million naira worth of damages be paid for brutally infringing on the fundamental rights of his brother.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: