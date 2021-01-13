Police arrest two who disguise as spirits to defraud unsuspecting individuals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Police in Katsina State on Wednesday says it has succeeded in arresting two who disguises as spirits (Aljannu) to defraud unsuspecting individuals of their monies in the state.

It was gathered that the duo of Kabiru Bashir, 27-year-old, and Sadiq Ashiru, 30-year-old, who specializes in the fraudulent act go about defrauding their victims through phone calls posing as spirits (Aljannu).

The spokesperson of the Command, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed this in a statement said nemesis caught up with the suspects when they stole the ATM card of one Rabi’atu Garba, Mani LGA of the state and started calling her that they are spirits (AlJanu) and asked her to avail them with the PIN number of her card.

Isah said the suspect upon interrogation confessed to have defrauded several unsuspecting persons in the state through the same modus operandi.

According to him, “Last Friday, at about 12:00hrs, the Command succeeded in arresting the duo of one Kabiru Bashir, 27-year-old and Sadiq Ashiru, 30-year-old, both of Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano state, notorious fraudsters who specializes in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public through phone calls posing as spirits (ALJANU).

“Nemesis caught up with the suspects when they stole the ATM card of one Rabi’atu Garba, ‘F’ of Mani LGA of Katsina state and started calling her that they are spirits (AlJanu) and asked her to avail them with her ATM card PIN number.

“The suspects deceitfully told her that they are about to bless her by sending one million naira to her account and directed her to go to her bank, in Katsina and update her account.

“She became suspicious and reported the matter at the Central Police Station, (CPS) Katsina.

“In the course of the investigation, the suspects were trailed and arrested. They confessed to the commission of the offence and stated that they have defrauded several unsuspecting persons in the state through the same modus operandi.

“One Honda Ham pane, white in colour with Chassis No. JHMGD173025215012, NSCDC ID card bearing one Kabiru Bashir, two (2) ATM cards, four (4) GSM handsets and the sum of one hundred and twenty-six (N126, 000:00K) were recovered in their possession during a police search. Investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: