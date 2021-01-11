Police arrest female Corps member for allegedly killing man in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a Batch ‘A’ Corps member, identified as Chidinma Pascaline Oduma for allegedly killing one Akwaowo Japhet.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon, told newsmen that the incident happened on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 219 Abak Road, Uyo, the state capital.

MacDon noted that the corps member who is serving with an office located along Edet Akpan Avenue was arrested by the police, following a distress call around 11.am same Sunday.

He explained that the Commissioner of Police has ordered an investigation into the alleged murder, adding that the matter would be charged to court as soon as the police complete its investigation.

His words, “On Sunday around 11 a.m, we received a distress call from our control room and so we had to send our policemen to no. 219 Abak road, Uyo where we found one Chidinma Pascaline Oduma, a Corps member.

“She was at the verge of being lynched by an irate mob but the police rescued her. When we carried out a preliminary investigation, she informed us that one Akwaowo Japhet of No 219 Abak road, Uyo took her to his house.

“She said while they were in Japhet’s house, he picked up a machete and attempted to kill her but she dispossessed him and used the same machete on him which led to his death.

“We had to recover the Corpse and rescued her. She should be about 25 or 26years-old. So the lady has been arrested by the Police and she is in our custody.

“The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered a discreet investigation into the alleged murder. And as soon as the police is done with the investigation, the matter will be charged to court”

Reacting, Akwa Ibom State Coordinator, National Youths Service, (NYSC), Mr Julius Amusan said he received information on the ugly incident about 5 pm on that Sunday.

Amusan who disclosed that the suspect is a Batch ‘A’ Corp member serving in Uyo Local Government Area, said when somebody called to gave him the information that a female Corps member killed her lover, he doubted it.

“When I received the report, I doubted it because it sounded strange that a female corps member would kill a man, It sounded unbelievable; it is something very unusual. I made a call to the police headquarters and at that time they were unable to give me details of the incident.

“It was when I got to the police headquarters that we were able to establish what really happened. It is a very unfortunate development that such a thing could happen. I will not be able to say what actually happened and the incident surrounding it.

“According to investigation, the Lady (corps member) and the man (victim) were not into any previous relationship, that yesterday was the first day of their meeting”, Amusan noted

Vanguard News Nigeria

