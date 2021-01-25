Police arrest 12 suspects in Aguda mayhem

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Lagos State said it has arrested 12 suspects in connection with the clash between some youths in the Aguda area of Surulere on Sunday.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday in Lagos.

Adejobi said that the incident left one Munero, a male, dead.

“Arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects who are helping the police in their investigation.

“Munero is alleged to be a serial killer in the area and was lynched by irate youths.

“We have restored normalcy to the area,” the police officer said.

Adejobi said that the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, had deployed additional men to the area under the supervision of the “Area C“ Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Fatai Tijani.

“We will still arrest more as we continue our investigation into the matter,” Adejobi said.

