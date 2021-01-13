Police arraign ‘okada’ rider for alleged failure to remit N2000 daily to owner

Kindly Share This Story:

The police in Ekiti on Tuesday arraigned a 26-year-old commercial motorcycle rider who allegedly refused to remit N2000 daily to the owner of the motorcycle.

The police charged Tafa Oluwaseyi with unlawful conversion of money and stealing, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who has no fixed address, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences from June 2020 to Jan. 11, 2021 in Ado-Ekiti.

Adeniyi alleged that the defendant converted to his personal use, a total of N240,000 he ought to remit to the motorcycle owner for its commercial use.

He added that the defendant sold the Boxer Bajaj motorcycle without the consent of the owner and converted proceeds of the sale to his personal use.

Adeniyi said the alleged offences contravened Section 249(d) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of the Ekiti State, 2012.

The Magistrate, Mr Bankole Olasunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 9 for substantive hearing.

