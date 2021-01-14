POCACOV visits CRAN, solicits support in fight against cultism, other vices

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Members of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices, POCACOV, Lagos chapter, have solicited the support of the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria, CRAN in addressing the worrisome dimension cultism and other crimes have assumed in Lagos State, with a view to ensuring a safe environment for all Lagosians.

Chairman of POCACOV, Mr Henry Bassey, made the request during a courtesy visit on members of CRAN, yesterday, at its secretariat in Oduduwa, Ikeja area of Lagos.

Bassey explained that POCACOV was an initiative conceived by the present Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, out of the desire to nip crime in the bud through the principle of Community Oriented Policing.

Also read:

He said POCACOV as a campaign and advocacy group, became necessary as evidence had shown that cultism and other vices had left tertiary institutions and were gradually penetrating all spheres of human endeavours, with the involvement of artisans like auto mechanics, traders, commercial bus drivers and traders, among others.

The aim of the advocacy group according to Bassey, ” is on four Thematic Areas viz: To sensitise members of the public on the dangers of belonging to cult groups; to reawaken the security consciousness of the public; to inculcate moral values in our youths and re-awaken that of the adults and to educate relevant stakeholders such as traditional rulers, town union presidents, political class, transport unions market leaders, Youth leaders, among others.

Lending his voice to the Chairman’s assertion, POCACOV’s Vice Chairman, Mr Ahmed Abbas, informed that the Lagos chapter would be officially inaugurated on February 25, 2020, and therefore called urged CRAN, as a body that had been in the forefront of crime-fighting, to join hands with POCACOV to deliver its mandate

Responding, President of CRAN, Mr Odita Sunday, assured the visiting team of the association’s support, noting that the long term benefit would be of advantage to Lagosians in particular and Nigerians in general.

As part of the association’s task of giving back to the society in that regard, he disclosed that every June 26, which is the World Drug Day, it joined the rest of the world to sensitise youths on the dangers of drug abuse.

The association’s President said cultists needed to be rehabilitated and counselled but lamented the state of the nation’s correctional centres.

He commended the group for selecting professionals from different professions that were relevant to the initiative, expressing optimism that it would deliver on its mandate, thereby creating a safe haven for all.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: