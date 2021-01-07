Plaza Dedication: Ogboru names building after late mother

Kindly Share This Story:

Friends, family, and well-wishers of Hon. Rex Ogboru, a former aspirant for the Delta State House of Assembly seat, Ethiope East constituency, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday thronged the newly built Esther’s Plaza to witness the dedication of the edifice.

The building, seated in the heart of Abraka, precisely Agbarha, built by Hon. Ogboru and named after his late mother, Madam Esther Evwiekpaomare Iwhiwhu, is set to become a beehive of business activities.

Rev. (Fr.) Paul Obi of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Abraka, was on ground to commission and dedicate the plaza.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion include High Chief (Hon) G.E.S Ogboru (Rex’s father), Mr. Omouvie Ogboru, CEO, Regent Conglomerate, Hon. Barr. Ejiro Etaghene, Hon. Anthony Edafiogho, SSA to the Gov. on Security and Intelligence Gathering and Chief Dele Urowainyo, APC leader.

Others are Chief Julius Ogboru, Mr. Felix Erhiemedafe, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ethiope East Local Government Area, Chief (Amb) Harrison Jessa, MD/CEO, Jessa Global Oil and Gas and PDP Chairmanship aspirant, Ethiope East Local Government Area and Mr. London Ugbome, Chairman, APC, Ethiope East Local Government Area.

Speaking to Oasis Magazine (OM), Ogboru was grateful to God for enabling him to build the edifice in honour of his late mother.

According to him, when he was much younger, he promised to make his mother proud, saying he assured her that he will build a house for her to stay in.

He said: “Since I could not accomplish that before her death, I decided to build this to honour her and in memory of her.”

Eulogizing his mum, the vibrant politician said she was a peace-loving person.

“A lot of persons know her. She is not the troublesome type. She was a woman of the people and one anyone would want to be with. She contributed so much to my upbringing. She was a godly person and her lifestyle shaped my life and has kept me going,” he said.

He expressed delight that people came from far and near to grace the occasion.

He used the medium to call on the Abraka people to keep hope alive, saying that Year 2021 will be a great year and all will be well and okay.

“Abraka will be a great place in the near future and just like in my New Year message to them, they must not lose hope,” he opined.

