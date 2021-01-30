Plateau primary schools to resume Feb. 1 – Board

Kindly Share This Story:

The Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has announced Feb. 1 as resumption date for academic activities in all public primary schools in the state.

Prof. Mathew Sule, Chairman of the board announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos.

Sule said the directive was in tune with government’s directives for the resumption of schools across the state.

“By this directive, all the acting Education Secretaries in the 17 Local Government Areas of the state should work in conjunction with head teachers and union leaders to mobilise parents to send their children to school by February 1.

“Head teachers are to ensure both teachers and students adhere strictly to the safety protocols put in place by government against COVID-19.

“Head teachers should ensure that third term academic work is completed and all outstanding examinations are conducted and the results forwarded to the board,” he said.

The chairman also directed head teachers to open a register for staff in their various schools and ensure they remain at work until closing hours. (NAN)

