Photos, videos as tanker explosion ravages Abeokuta

On 12:08 pmIn Newsby
Tanker Explosion

Idowu Bankole and James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

It was a gory moment for some residents of Abeokuta as they woke up to an early morning tanker explosion that sends grimace faces around the area of the incident, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

As at the time of filing this report, it is still very much unclear what led to the explosion but some eyewitness accounts say it was owing to the recklessness of the tanker driver, while others still reeling from the shock, declined comments,.

The number of casualties or properties lost to the inferno is still being gathered.

Watch Video here: 

Vanguard News Nigeria 

