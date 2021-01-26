Vanguard Logo

Photos, Video: Fire guts Sunday Igboho’s house in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru and Dayo Johnson

One of the houses of Cheif Sunday Igboho in Ibadan has been raised by suspected arsonists, Vanguard learnt.
Sources who confirmed the development to Vanguard said the event occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.
It was learnt that the incident occurred a few minutes after electricity was taken off at the area, but no casualty was recorded as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, efforts of men of the state fire service to out the fire was not enough as the fire has engulfed major parts of the building.
