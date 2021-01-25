Vanguard Logo

[PHOTOS] South-West governors, Miyetti Allah meet

Following series of ultimata given to Fulani herdsmen to vacate the South-West region after criminal activities were traced to some of them, the Presidency brokered a peace meeting between governors from the region and the national leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, in Akure, the Oyo State capital on Monday, January 25.

Below are images from the meeting:

Photos of South-West governors, Miyetti Allah meeting
From left—Governors Seyi Makinde(Oyo), Gboyega Oyetola(Osun), Abubakar Badru(Jigawa) Abubakar Bagudu(Kebbi), Roti Akeredolu(Ondo) and Kayode Fayemi(Ekiti). PHOTOS: Dayo Johnson.

