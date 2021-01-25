[PHOTOS] South-West governors, Miyetti Allah meet

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Following series of ultimata given to Fulani herdsmen to vacate the South-West region after criminal activities were traced to some of them, the Presidency brokered a peace meetingbetween governors from the region and the national leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, in Akure, the Oyo State capital on Monday, January 25.
