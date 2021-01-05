Breaking News
PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu launches 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem

Col. Samuel Akande, Chairman and Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Council(right), dressing Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State with Emblem, during the Launch of Year 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund at Lagos House Marina. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State(left), decorating Col. Samuel Akande, Chairman and Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Council with Emblem, during the Launch of Year 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund at Lagos House Marina. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

