PHOTOS: Passing out Parade for Community Police, Special Constabulary Officers in Lagos

On 1:52 pmIn Newsby
Sheikh Sulaiman Abu-Nolla, Chief Imam of Lagos, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Mr. Ishola Laguda, LNSC, Board Member, representing DIG, Israel Ajao(rtd), during the Passing out Parade Programme of Event for the Community Police and Special Constabulary Officers Lagos State at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez
Cross-Section of Community Police and Special Constabulary Officers, during the, Passing out Parade Programme of Event for the Community Police and Special Constabulary Officers Lagos State at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

Mr Tayo Ayinde, Lagos State Chief of Staff and representing Governor on Motoagade at Parade ground, during the, Passing out Parade Programme of Event for the Community Police and Special Constabulary Officers Lagos State at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez
