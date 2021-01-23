PHEDC begins distribution of 77,000 meters to customers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc, PHEDC, has begun the distribution of 77,000 Prepaid Metres to its Customers within its area of operation.

The Head, Administration, Ngozi Koroye, in a statement in Port Harcourt, noted that the metres were installed under the National Mass Metering Programme, NMMP.

Koroye explained that the initial scheme, Meter Asset Provider, MAP, which runs concurrently with the NMMP was launched in 2019 and operated by independent entities licensed by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, to provide metering services which may include meter procurement, supply, installation, maintenance, and replacement.

Koroye noted that MAP was introduced to specifically eliminate arbitrary estimated billing through accelerated meter rollout, stating that under the scheme, customers could purchase their meters by either making upfront payment or by instalments with an amortization plan.

The Admin head said: “However, on November 1, 2020, the Federal Government initiated the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), an intervention scheme, geared towards covering the metering gap nationwide.

“In accordance with the Federal Government schedule on the distribution of the meters, the first batch of meters numbering 77,000 allocated to customers in PHEDC’s franchise area is being distributed and installed in accordance with work plans agreed with the Commission. Meanwhile, the Discos await further directives from NERC regarding the cost implication.

“We, therefore, enjoin the public to corporate with our staff in the field in ensuring that both exercises run smoothly for the benefit of the general populace.”

