Pensioners in Ekiti lament over 27 years unpaid pension, gratuities

… Over 150 members died waiting endlessly

Dayo Johnson, Akure

Pensioners under the aegis of College of Education, Ikere Ekiti Pensioners Association have lamented their 27 years unpaid pension and gratuity by the Ekiti state government

They said that the situation had brought untold hardship to them as more than 150 of its members have died “without enjoying the fruits of their labour after waiting endlessly for their pension and gratuity.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure on the behalf of the pensioners, the former Librarian of the school and the Secretary of the association, Mr Mathew Popoola, said despite the judgement of the National Industrial Court compelling the Ekiti state government to pay the pension and gratuities of the pensioners, the state government has failed to honour the judgement.

Popoola expressed dismay with the condition of the retirees whom he said served diligently in their prime have been left in poverty and hardship in their later years.

According to him majority of the pensioners have been living from hand to mouth and depend on relatives and friends for survival.

“It is a pity those pensioners died submitting to cruel hands of death because they couldn’t care for themselves health-wise. Those still alive are not in any way better because the monthly pension is not being paid.

“The situation has become unbearable for us and we have no option than to cry aloud for the world to know that we are suffering.

“There were no concrete plans to pay pensioners entitlement by successive governments, except the attempts made by governor Fayemi during his first term in office which could not be fulfilled because he lost his re-election bid.

“This was the state we were in 2016 that led the pensioners forming an association that would fight for the payment of their benefit and approached the National Industrial Court in Akure.

The Secretary said that the Court in a judgement delivered by Hon. Justice K.D. Damulak mandated the Ekiti State Government to pay the pensioners their pensions, gratuities, arrears of salaries and other emoluments having served the institution meritoriously.

“The order compelled the Ekiti state government to pay the pensioners the sum of N1.34b while the defendant shall pay to the claimants their outstanding benefits which include pensions, gratitude and arrears of salaries in 21 equal instalments of N50m monthly.

He appealed to governor Fayemi and the Ekiti state government to honour the court judgement and put a smile on the faces of the old men and women who had worked for the development of the state in the past, saying “this is the best time for Fayemi to concretize his plans of 2013”

He noted the implication of the judgment in the face of the recent upgrade of the college to a University to indirectly mean the non-existence of the college.

Popoola, therefore, said “It is now the responsibility of the Ekiti State government, notwithstanding the court judgement, to ensure that every retiree from 1993 to 2020 are paid their entitlements to avoid more deaths”

