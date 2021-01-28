Pemu condoles with Governor Okowa over father’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain in Sapele local government area in Delta State, and former PDP Chairmanship aspirant, Hon Festus Pemu has condoled with the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa over the death of his father, Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa, the Okpara-Uku of Owa-Alero.

Pemu’s condolence message contained in a statement from his office, this morning said that, “with the passing of Okorie Okowa, we lost one of our oldest and finest traditional head in the country whose contributions to peace and unity cannot be forgotten even after his demise”.

While recalling his encounter with the late district head , Pemu described late Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa as a straight forward, down to earth man with his impressive character, humility and simplicity ranking among his greatest virtues”.

Also, Pemu extended his condolences to the Governor and Delta State in general over the death of the district head.

”May God forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with a place with the saints,” the founder of Pemu crusaders prayed.

Pa Okorie Okowa died at the early hours of Thursday at the age of 88, until his death, he was the Okpara-Uku of Owa-Alero and a native of Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local government area of the state.

