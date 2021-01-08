Peak Milk delights consumers this Christmas with Peakmas Campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

In December, Nigeria’s leading dairy brand, Peak Milk launched its annual Christmas Campaign tagged ‘Peakmas,’ a series of activities around Nigeria to ensure consumers have a December to remember. This edition was more magical than previous editions because Peak Milk created memorable experiences for its consumers who have been faced with numerous challenges all year round.

The campaign kicked off with the Peakmas Christmas Jingle which encouraged lovers of Peak Milk to truly be present for each other this season. Consumers were tasked to recreate the jingle for a chance to win exciting prizes.

The Peakmas train then set out for various key cities around Nigeria including Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, and Port- Harcourt; thanking lots of consumers and shoppers for being there throughout the year; and rewarding them with amazing rewards and cash prizes.

The campaign specifically included a mystery shopper activity,which involved visits to open markets and superstores across the selected cities to reward customers with shopping vouchers, cash and lots of exciting gifts.

Residents were not left out as the Peakmas train paid surprise visits to various communities to reward consumers as part of its Peak for Good activity.

One of the major highlights of the campaign is Peakmas Heroes, a celebration of unsung heroes who through their selfless service, make life easier for all. Consumers were tasked to nominate their unsung heroes for a chance to gift them with a Peak breakfast, N100k Cash and Peakmas hamper.

One of the heroes nominated and awarded was Mrs. Onyechi, a resident of Port Harcourt who was rewarded for the role she played during the lockdown period in her state. She provided food stuff and other items to women in her neighbourhood to ease the effect of the lockdown.

Lagos consumers, especially travelers during this festive season, were engaged on the health benefits of proper nourishment at the start of each new day; Peak Milk catered breakfast meals to commuters at various bus parks in Lagos such as Agege, Jibowu, Cele Busstop, Abule Egba among other popular locations. Consumers were also educated on the importance of eating a healthy breakfast which includes Peak Milk. This presented an opportunity for the travelers to kick off their journey right and ensure they get the recommended daily amount of dairy in their daily diet.

Speaking on the ongoing campaign, Peak Milk’s Brand Manager, Oluwafeyisola Alabi said, “This year, the Christmas season is set to be more meaningful than ever before. As a company, we want to celebrate the festive season with uplifting messages of love, hope, support, unity and joy. Our Peakmas campaign reflects the real magic of Christmas while bringing the Christmas cheer, miracle and love.

“This is also a way to reward the loyalty of our customers.” she added.

