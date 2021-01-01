PDP must be united to secure electoral victories in 2023 — Atiku

Kindly Share This Story:

..Says only visionless politicians joining APC

Former Vice President and 2019 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said the party must be united to secure electoral victories in the 2023 general elections.

The Wazirin Adamawa also said it is only a politically naive and vision less politician that will dump PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state will one day “be courageous enough to tell Ebonyians the true reasons why he left for a sinking ship APC.”

Speaking at a political event on Tuesday organised at Afikpo South Local Government Area in Ebonyi South Senatorial zone by one of the illustrious sons of the local government and a PDP stakeholder, Engr. Dr. Onuoha Nnachi, Atiku in a goodwill message read by Oladimeji Fabiyi, said at the appropriate time the people will know the main reason Umahi joined the APC.

The event turned political rally, organised to mark the PDP Edda Day witnessed a mammoth crowd and the attendance of party bigwigs in and outside the state.

Some of the notable party leaders and stakeholders who attended the event includes, the South-east zonal caretaker Chairman Chief Ali Odefa, the Senator representing Ebonyi South Sen. Dr. Michael Ama Nnachi, Hon. Iduma Igwariwey, Vice Chairman, House committee on Appropriations in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Sylvester Ogbagba, High Chief Julius Ama Orji, (Ochiri 1) Engr. Fidelis Nwankwo, former Minister of State Health, Chief Ajim Best, Hon. Emmanuel Kanodu, Chief Abiam Onyike, all PDP state House of Assembly members, members of the State Caretaker committee led by the Chairman Fred Udeogu among others.

Atiku Abubakar in his good will message read by his representative, thanked all the party faithful in Ebonyi state for ignoring the decision and move of the governor Umahi to the APC.

He expressed deep appreciation to the Chief host of the event Engr. Dr. Onuoha whom he described as one of the finest products and Golden sons of the state for putting the event together.

Atiku said, “today’s event is a testimony to the fact that Ebonyi is PDP, PDP is Ebonyi. This event has made a loudest statement and sent a strong signal across the board that PDP is not shaking in Ebonyi State and South East in general.

“For us as a party to continuously emerge victorious in our future elections PDP must remain peaceful and United at all levels as togetherness is the key to our electoral success, we have the numbers, the people, the strength, the strategy and leaders in Ebonyi state.

“The Governor’s unfortunate action is a temporary set back which is normal in political setting, therefore, we must remain undeterred, PDP is remarkably strong and solid in Ebonyi.

“It is only the politically naive, dumb, visionless and broken that will leave a smooth sailing, progressive, purposeful and goal oriented ship and jump into a sinking and directionless ship on a voyage to no where.

“We hope one day, Gov. Umahi will be courageous enough to tell Ebonyians the true reasons why he left for a sinking ship APC. If he does not, at the appropriate time we shall tell the people.”

While other leaders took turn to deliver goodwill messages and declaring total support for the PDP, the chief host also expressed his appreciation and optimism that PDP will take over Ebonyi government house come 2023 regardless.

In his own, Chairman of the occassion, Chief Julius Orji (Ochiri 1) enjoined all the critical stakeholders to work together for the success of the party.

