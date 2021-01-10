Breaking News
PDP members in Warri South LGA reaffirms support for councillorship candidate

Peoples Democratic Party PDP, faithfuls in  Ekurede/ Ugbori Ward  in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State has reaffirmed their support for the consensus candidate for the councillorship position  in the ward ,in the forthcoming Local Government election.

Spokesperson for the party  faithfuls Mr. Aboyowa Oghomienor who was a councillorship aspirant during the party’s primary in  the ward  said it was necessary for party members to reaffirmed their support for Hon. Urowayino Lori due to an alleged sponsored protest aimed at causing problems within the PDP family in ward.

According to Oghomienor the re – election bid of Hon. Urowayino was unanimously agreed by party stakeholders in ward and ratified by party leaders in the Local Government Area.

“We thank our party  leaders in the ward for supporting the candidacy of Hon. Urowayino,who was a principal officer in the last Warri South Council legislature.

“Hon. Urowayino had done enough to represent the constituency in the next political dispensation of Warri South Local Government” he added

