By Adeola Badru

LEADERS of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, held a closed-door meeting in Ibadan, at Chief Nureni Akanbi’s house, a chieftain of the party, as part of their consultation and strategies ahead of the forthcoming Southwest PDP Congress.

Vanguard learnt that leaders of the party in the state at the meeting resolved to support Eddy Olafeso in the forthcoming congress as zonal chairman of the party has agreed at a recent meeting with the zonal leaders of the party.

Though the above was not reflected in the communique issued after the meeting, the communique indicated that leaders of the party resolved to unify all aggrieved members and intensify effort in their preparation for the forthcoming southwest congress slated for this year.

According to the communique, the leaders also unanimously agreed not to nominate nor sponsor any chairmanship candidate from Oyo State, but to honour the agreement made with Southwest leaders of the party in the build-up to Ondo State governorship election.

The communique signed by all the leaders read in part: “We came here to strategize ahead of the southwest forthcoming congress. It is very necessary for us to come together and sharpen our tools ahead of the congress. we deliberated on a lot of issues and we reached a positive conclusion in all what we discussed.”

“It is no longer news that no chairmanship candidate coming from Oyo state, there is an agreement made that we are going to return the Eddy Olafeso exco and every leader from all the state still standing on the agreement, so Oyo state can’t be left out and we don’t want anybody to use his or her selfish interest to cause dispute in our great party.”

“We are still going to hold more meetings before the congress but the issue of chairmanship for the congress is settled, Oyo state is supporting the effort to return Eddy at the coming congress.”

Some of the party leaders that attended the meeting include: Chief Nureeni Akanbi, Engr. Femi Babalola, Alh. Bisi Olopoebiyan, Aranse Basiru, Dele Adgun Baba Sunday Alabi, Alhaji Azeez Ajinowo Malam Yusuf Alh. Bola Akinyemi and others.

