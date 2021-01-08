Paternity Saga: Group throws weight behind management of FCMB over blackmail

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A socio-cultural group, Oduduwa Development Initiatives (ODI), Thursday, threw weight behind the management of First City Monument Bank, FCMB, over blackmail arising from a paternity saga that allegedly led to the death of one Tunde Thomas on December 16, 2020, which the former Managing Director of the Bank, Adams Nuru, is currently being accused as part of his death.

The group made its stance known in a statement signed by the National President, Ambassador Akinyele Olasunbo, where it disabused the minds of customers over the issue that has been trending and generating reactions, describing it as cheap blackmail by some persons who have taken advantage to smear integrity of the bank.

According to the statement, ‘enemies’ of the bank are using the issue to destroy late Thomas’ reputation instead of allowing his soul to rest in peace, and as a socio-cultural group, it would not allow that to continue, rather unravel the truth behind the matter.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the leadership of the above-named Initiative has been drawn to a viral campaign of calumny and destructive aimed at tarnishing and destroy the image of FCMB, a financial institution of a dexterous Yoruba man of impeccable integrity painstakingly built over the years, unfortunately through fictitious allegations that intend to digress the smooth administration of the reputable bank of reputable standard.

“It is imperative to note that the cardinal objective of Oduduwa Development Initiatives (ODI) is to defend the interest of Yoruba kindred and their properties at home and in Diaspora whenever issues arise that is aimed at tarnishing the image of our race, disrepute our clan or demean our tribe.

“With all sense of condolence and humility, we commiserate with the family of late Tunde Thomas who passed away on 16th December 2020 and prays to God to give his immediate family and friends the fortitude to bear the sudden loss.

“Sequel to the viral social media information linking the FCMB Managing Director to a paternity scandal that supposedly led to the demise of Tunde Thomas and the ethical image and standard of the bank at risk due to the misinformation to the general public, we are pleased with the proactive reaction of the charismatic leadership of the firm in handling the crisis that is aimed at misconception of the ideal and vision of the bank that is customers priority.

“We, therefore, uses this medium to humbly appeal to all misguided, misinformed or disgruntled customers who might have been swayed by the blackmail aimed at tarnishing the image of the bank to calm down while investigations are ongoing to unravel the veracity of the claims, restore their faith, belief and confidence in the bank and continue their efficacious relationship with FCMB.

“We will not waiver in our collective responsibility to sustain the good image of our kindred and their investments at home and in Diaspora.”

Meanwhile, the statement also commended management of the bank for being proactive by asking the former Managing Director o step aside while the investigation of the matter is still ongoing.

It also lauded the management over the appointment of Yemisi Edun as Acting Managing Director, and described her as a seasoned banker with a Masters Degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom, UK, to be a round peg in a round hole, “that will facilitate the restoration of confidence on the befuddled customers and stakeholders.”

The statement added that “Let it be stated clearly to all and sundry that the leadership of Oduduwa Development Initiatives (ODI) will not compromise or allow any individual or group of people working towards decapitating the good image Otunba Subomi Balogun built impeccably with hard work, honesty, and outstanding dexterity to succeed in their surreptitious attempt to smear a good image built over the years.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

