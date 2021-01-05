Breaking News
Pastor Ighosotu doles out cash, cows, rice as Christmas, new gifts

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

It was celebration in Ekakpamre community, Ughelli south local government area, Delta state as the Senior Pastor  of God’s Delight  Gospel Assembly, also known as Free Indeed Ministries, Pastor John  Mark Ighosotu gave out   cows, rams, bags of rice , cash gifts and cooking items to community folks  in the spirit of the yuletide.

Pastor Ighosotu said it was one way he chose to celebrate the yuletide  in his community.

He prayed that the blessings and grace of God will continue to shine in his community.

He also extended similar gesture to the Eku leprosarium, urging the beneficiaries to embrace  the teachings of Jesus Christ as the only way to heaven.

The clergy men also gave out similar gifts to residents of Igbogidi  and Oruwhorun  communities, praying that they will continue to enjoy God’s blessings.

Excited residents who spoke in the communities thanked the clergy man for his kind gesture, praying that God almighty will  continue to bless his ministry. At the leprosarium, the beneficiaries poured prayers on him , his house hold and his ministry, saying God will take them to greater heights .

