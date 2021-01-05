Pastor Ighosotu doles out cash, cows, rice as Christmas, new gifts

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

It was celebration in Ekakpamre community, Ughelli south local government area, Delta state as the Senior Pastor of God’s Delight Gospel Assembly, also known as Free Indeed Ministries, Pastor John Mark Ighosotu gave out cows, rams, bags of rice , cash gifts and cooking items to community folks in the spirit of the yuletide.

Pastor Ighosotu said it was one way he chose to celebrate the yuletide in his community.

He prayed that the blessings and grace of God will continue to shine in his community.

He also extended similar gesture to the Eku leprosarium, urging the beneficiaries to embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ as the only way to heaven.

The clergy men also gave out similar gifts to residents of Igbogidi and Oruwhorun communities, praying that they will continue to enjoy God’s blessings.

Excited residents who spoke in the communities thanked the clergy man for his kind gesture, praying that God almighty will continue to bless his ministry. At the leprosarium, the beneficiaries poured prayers on him , his house hold and his ministry, saying God will take them to greater heights .

