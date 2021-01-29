Panic as Oyo COVID-19 cases rise to 5,308, with 76 deaths recorded

Kindly Share This Story:

Oyo State on Friday recorded 76 new COVID-19 cases, according to data obtained from the microsite of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Reports have it that the new figure brings the number of confirmed cases in the state to 5, 308.

The NCDC tally indicates that the state holds the fifth spot for confirmed cases in the country.

The number of COVID-19 patients successfully managed and discharged in the state so far stands at 4, 110 while 1,122 patients are currently on admission.

NAN also reports that 76 deaths have been recorded in the state since the second wave of the virus was reported in the country.

