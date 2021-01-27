PANDEF, IYC commend Buhari on replacement of service chiefs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Ijaw Youths Council IYC, Worldwide and Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, have commanded President Muhammadu Buhari for replacing the service chiefs, stating that though the action was long overdue, it was better late than never.

The IYC President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, in a statement in Port Harcourt recalled that IYC had a earlier pressed for the rejigging of the security architecture of the nation, and appointment of new service chiefs to evolve new ideas required to tackle the rising insecurity.

Igbifa stated that Buhari has by the decision proven himself as a listening President, advising the new service chiefs to hit the ground running amidst security challenges facing the country.

Igbifa said: “These new service chiefs have a lot to do. We do not want excuses again. We want to see the termination of banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, highway armed robberies and the nefarious and bloody activities of the armed Fulani herdsmen, who are ravaging our Ijaw communities and other settlements across the country.

“The appointment shows that Buhari has been disturbed by our frequent calls to rejig the country’s security architecture. As an organisation, the IYC will support the new service chiefs where necessary to succeed. We also call on others to extend their support to the service chiefs.”

However, the National Publicity Secretary Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Hon. Ken Robinson, in a statement in Port Harcourt, tasked the new services to discharge their duties efficiently without favour and bias.

Robinson said: “PANDEF, welcomes the appointment of new Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari. Though the sack of the erstwhile Service Chiefs was long overdue, we commend President for finally responding to calls by well-meaning Nigerians.

“We congratulate the new Service Chiefs while hoping that they would discharge their duties and responsibilities professionlly, without biases and tendencies, in the best interest of the country.

“PANDEF, however, quizzes Mr. President’s plaudits on the outgone Service Chiefs given their evident failure to deliver on their various mandates, amidst worsening state of insecurity in the country.”

