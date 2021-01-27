Pan Ijaw group Meinbutus urges Okowa to empower members in Warri south

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Pan Ijaw group, Meinbutus has enjoined governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to consider its members in Warri south local government area for appointment as aides in his government.

National president of the body, Comrade. Joseph Eniekebi who spoke in Warri, Delta State said the body worked very hard for the victory of all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, including the governor in the 2019. general elections in Warri south local government area.

Comrade Eniekebi who is a criminologist/criminal psychologist said it would be fair to reward the members for their commitment and labour for the PDP in the 2019 general polls.

Youth leader of Meinbutus political wing, Delta Ijaw Political Assembly in Warri south local government, DIPA, Comrade Charles Mokena and the Secretary Comrade Eni Wayas, said they mobilised over eight thousand registered voters to cast votes for the governor, Senator James Manager and all other candidates of the PDP during the last general elections.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa should consider our members in Warri south local government for empowerment with appointments as Senior Special Advisers, Special Advisers, and also into the Delta State Land and Water Ways Security Committee . The governor should carry us along “, they said.

“Nothing has been done for us after the elections. The governor should in good conscience empower our members too with appointments”, they said.

