Pan  Ijaw group Meinbutus calls for end to attack on NDDC’S  Sole Administrator

…Allow him to work

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

PAN Ijaw group Meinbutus has called on stakeholders in the Niger Delta to allow the newly appointed Sole Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr Effiong Okon Akwa to focus on his  mandate to reposition the commission, saying  groups in the region cannot continue to attack anyone appointed to serve the commission.

Briefing journalists yesterday in Warri, Delta state, the trio of president of the group, Mr Joseph Eniekebi, the Public relation officer, Mr Charles  Mokena and the Chief Adviser , Mr Chris Ateboh  said those  whose trade is to always attack appointments into the commission  on ethnic grounds  should change their mentality, adding that  other parts of the country were beginning to note the Niger Delta region with this trait.

They  recalled that their group, Meinbutus was among those that signed the famous Kaiama declaration  which gave rise to formation of the NDDC, adding that they want their struggle and that of other genuine leaders of the region to translate into serious development for the region.

“Since we signed the Kaiama declaration nobody from our group has been appointed into the commission but that is not to say we will not support genuine development in the region. Enough of this attack on the new Sole Administrator, Mr Effiong Okon  Akwa, he should be allowed to focus on his mandate for the good of the region .  “,  they said.

“Since 2015 till date the commission has not been able to deliver on its core mandate to the region because of ceaseless opposition and attack “, they said .

They said  the new Sole Administrator, Mr Akwa  as a son of the region also  enjoys the legitimate right to  be appointed into such office.

