Pa Okowa was a peace initiator, ethnic bridge builder — Onuesoke

Kindly Share This Story:

People’s Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has said Deltans and Nigerians, in general, will miss Pa Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa who passed on recently, describing him as a peace initiator and ethnic bridge builder.

Onuesoke made the statement while commiserating with Delta State Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and his family over the demise of his father, Pa Okowa saying the Octogenarian’s death was indeed painful and devastating.

The PDP Chieftain described the late Pa Okowa as patriotic, passionate and detribalized elder statesman who built bridges for the unity, peace, progress and development of people across ethnic and party affiliation.

He recalled that it was in recognition of his detribalised nature and contribution to the peace and development of communities outside his native Ika community; that the Okpara-Uku of Orogun Kingdom in Ughelli North LGA conferred on him the honorary Chieftaincy title of Atanerhu of Orogun Kingdom, in November 2018.

Praying that God should grant his soul peaceful rest in heaven, Onuesoke explained that as a loving father who took everyone as equals, he never related with the junior ones as sons, but as friends despite his well-advanced age.

“I can attest to the fact that he was a good man. His strong mental strength was wonderful. Many will miss him,” he stated.

Expressing his heartfelt condolence to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his family, he stated, “I share in Governor Okowa’s sorrow and pains and I pray that my condolences will bring some comfort to him and his family. I offer my thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this dark period. May God grant the family of Okowa the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, even as I pray for the eternal rest of the departed octogenarian.”

Kindly Share This Story: