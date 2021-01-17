Ozil ‘excited and happy’ as he nears Fenerbahce move

Kindly Share This Story:

Mesut Ozil is “excited and happy” to be nearing a switch to Fenerbahce, with the Turkish club confirming negotiations with the Arsenal playmaker are ongoing.

The 32-year-old has not featured for Arsenal since March and has been heavily linked with a move to Super Lig giants Fenerbahce this window.

Ozil has dropped hints on social media over the past few days that a transfer could be close, ending his seven-and-a-half-year spell at Emirates Stadium.

It has now been confirmed that Fenerbahce are in discussions with the former Germany international over what is expected to be a free transfer.

Ozil, who is contracted to Arsenal until the end of the campaign, could imminently complete a move to the club he supported as a boy.

Speaking to Turkish television station NTV, the ex-Real Madrid man said: “I am very excited and happy. “I am a Fenerbahce fan. As a Fenerbahce fan, God made it possible to wear that jersey. I will do my best.

“Tonight I will come to Istanbul with my family. The flight time is not clear. I’ll be there tonight.”

Ozil has made 184 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, scoring 33 goals and contributing 54 assists – only Cesc Fabregas (70), Thierry Henry (74) and Dennis Bergkamp (94) have set up more for the Gunners.

He has not played a single minute for the first team since March 7, 2020, but the creative midfielder insists his fitness is not an issue.

“I have been doing my training at home,” he said. “The match fitness is lacking, of course, because I haven’t played for a long time. But I don’t have a problem. I’m fit.”

