Oyo NANS spokesperson alleges inhumane treatment from Amotekun operatives

The Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Oyo State chapter, Adeleke Abidemi Quadri, yesterday, alleged he was severely molested and nearly killed by men of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, codenamed: Amotekun.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of Amotekun to Vanguard, Quadri, stated that some members of the corps kicked, slapped and pointed their riffle on his forehead, threatened to kill him at the spot without anybody to question them.

According to him: “I received the beaten of my life from Amotekun Operatives last Tuesday night in my area. I landed in the hospital thereafter.”

“What really happened was that, I went with a friend to buy some stuff at Finrel Supermaket, Olomi on the fateful night. I left my friend behind in the supermarket when I was done with the goods I went to buy. At the entrance of the supermarket, there was a car parked, I have to manage the little space left for passers to wait for my friend in front of the supermarket. While still waiting, I used the opportunity to urinate at the nearby l gutter that leads to a carnal down the road.”

“While trying to unzip my trouser, someone confronted me at the car park on top of his voice. As I was trying to calm him down, he consequently signalled to some his colleagues standing not too far and they came to the scene.”

“When the people came, though they were in mufti, but one of them wore Amotekun apparel with rifle on his neck. I thought they were there to address the situation, but they did not, even didn’t ask me a single word, they descended on me, slapping me from every angle, one of them was also kicking me very hard with his jungle boot.”

“I was already down and at that point, I did not have any other option but to beg for my life, they pointed their long gun at my head, saying they will kill me and report that I was a thief. My friend came out, he saw how they were kicking me, he asked what I have done to warrant such inhuman treatment, they descended on him too and was beaten.

“The assault and molestation was so much that, when they noticed, I was not able to talk or argue with them anymore, they stopped kicking me and said I should not try argue with any Amotekun operatives again anywhere because they were not trained to respect anybody but to beat and shoot and only answerable to Governor Seyi Makinde even he (Governor Makinde) can not stop them anymore.”

“When I got home that night, though there was no visible physical injury, but I began to feel pains all over my body, the pain became so severe that I could not breath very well. I was rushed to the hospital and was given some drugs. I am still taking medication.”

While reacting to the injustice meeted out on one of his colleagues, the Students’ Union President, The Polytechnic Ibadan, Comrade Fadare Blessing, berated the incessant harassment of students by Ametekun operatives.

He said, he thought Amotekun operatives were set of people brought together to protect the lives and property of civilians but, in a shortest time becoming immortal and authoritarian.

“I was shocked when I got the phone call that my friend has been hospitalised, on getting there he said he was beaten and almost got killed by the Amotekun operatives at Olomi.”

“It is high time we called on Governor Makinde to review the activities of the newly established Oyo State Security Network Agency before they become a security terror in the state. The aim and objective for bringing them to existence is commendable, but now they are becoming uncontrollable, shooting around the and harrasig innocent people.”

However, attempt to reach Amotekun coordinator for Oluyole as of the time of filing this report was unsuccessful, as his phone number was not reachable.

