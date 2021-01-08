Oyetola using Adagunodo to disrupt Osun PDP — Party’s deputy chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The crisis rocking the Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday took a different dimension as the Deputy Chairman of the party, Elder Sunday Akanfe alleged that the state government is using Soji Adagunodo to disrupt the PDP in the state.

He also accused the state government of financing the PDP Chairman in the state, adding that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola led administration was the brain behind the emergence of a parallel party secretariat.

According to a statement issued by Akanfe on Thursday, the intention of APC is to polarise the party using Soji Adagunodo who was suspended by the NWC as chairman over series of administrative irregularities as the chairman of the party.

“Accordingly, we have it on good authority that APC strategy is that Adagunodo rather than publicly decamping to APC should stay put in PDP and foment troubles that will decimate and divide the party with a promise to continue assist in financing his diversionary moves.”

“Adagunodo lied against me, that I encouraged some stakeholders to contribute money to get a new secretariat he was only being clever, he is telling the story as a cover up to divert attention away from his main source, the APC.

“Oyetola-led government according to our reliable sources gave Soji Adagunodo, a huge amount to factionalise the party beginning with the establishment of a new Secretariat while their next move will be to embark on mobilisation of PDP members towards decimating our party in Osun state.

“APC plan has failed already. Members of our party are presently more determined to wrestle power from the incumbent. I also plead with Adagunodo to consider the lives of many Osun residents that are looking up to PDP and stop taking orders and instructions from APC government,” Elder Akanfe declared.

However, Adagunodo during the inauguration of the new office on Wednesday said the secretariat was hired by his Deputy during his capacity as acting before he (Adagunodo) was reinstated by a High Court in the state through an injunction.

“I only moved into the new office after efforts to resume at the former secretariat failed after a court injunction reinstated me as the chairman, the new office was acquired by Elder Akanfe while he was acting,” he said.

Also, the State Commissioner for Political Affairs and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mr Taiwo Akeju dismissed the allegation, saying the PDP is a sick party and need to look inward to the cause of their crisis instead of accusing the state government of fueling the impasse.

He said the PDP failed in its role to provide constructive criticism as a major opposition party in the state, urging the party to put it house in order to assume the role expected of them by the people.

Vanguard News Nigeria

