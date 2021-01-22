Oyetola launches juice production company in Osogbo

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday inaugurated the construction work of a juice production company at the Omoluabi Free Trade Zone, Osogbo.

This is just as the Governor reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business and eliminate identifiable bottlenecks that can discourage investors.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Oyetola said the citing of the juice production company in Osogbo was apt, as the state is economically endowed with great potential for fruits harvest.

According to him, pineapple is largely available in Ejigbo, Irepodun and Ifelodun Local Government Areas, oranges in Ife/Ijesha, Iwo zones and some other parts of the state, hence, the citing of the plant would curb wasting of tons of such fruit.

Also read:

He further noted that the construction of the company was in line with the administration’s commitment to ensuring that the massive investment opportunities available in the state are taken advantage of by wise investors, adding that the new company would open window of employment opportunities for the teeming citizens particularly the unemployed youths.

Speaking further, Oyetola said “As you know, our administration runs with a conviction that building the Osun of our dream requires that we have an economy that is revitalised on account of the volume of economic activities that it encourages. This will create wealth and meaningfully engage our unemployed youths.

“Following the Economic and Investment Summit we hosted in 2019, we established the Osun Investment and Promotion Agency (OSIPA) to interface with investors.

“Working with the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Cooperatives, the agency is to ensure that we work hard at improving our ease of doing business and eliminate identifiable bottlenecks that can frustrate investors.

“Only a few days ago, I inaugurated the State Council for the implementation of the National Policy on MSMEs. This is to further support our implementation of relevant policies to support business operations in our State.

“The fact that this event is holding at the Free Trade Zone again amply demonstrates our commitment to helping businesses engage in their entrepreneurial activities unhindered. Other firms will also spring up within this Zone and other areas in the State soon.

“I assure you that we will continue to work with you and the organised private sector to ensure that your investment experience is truly rewarding.

“With our reputation as one of the nation’s most peaceful State, the relative stable electricity available here, our ready labour, and the political will to always do what is right, I am proud to say that you are in the right place and you have made the best decision to set up your business here,” Oyetola added.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Dr Bode Olaonipekun, said the establishment of the juice industry would break the jinx of reviving the moribund free trade zone to maximum capacity.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: