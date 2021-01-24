Owie lauds Buhari’s re-appointment of NPA MD

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

Former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Rolan Owie yesterday lauded President Muhamadu Buhari on the re-appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for a second term describing her as a true patriot who wants the best for the Nation’s Ports and Shipping sector.

In a statement yesterday in Benin City, Owie said “I congratulate you on making history by becoming the first woman in the country to serve out her tenure without blemish in Nation’s Ports Regulatory Agency and has gone further to achieve the rare feat of being re-appointed for a 2nd Term. You deserve the appointment, and I am confident you will justify the confidence reposed in you.

“While you bask in the professional compliment of the moment, I implore you to remain an unbiased regulator and impartial arbiter, and most importantly, to treat all stakeholders fairly in the performance of your duties.

“This is a challenging moment for the country, given the disruptions to our ports services value chain occasioned by the Covid-19. I want you to use this opportunity to institutionalize your reforms so that our ports can become efficient enablers of economic growth.

“As you commence your second term, I am confident that this epochal recognition of your leadership capabilities marks a new phase of a blemish-free and accomplished career in the service of the Almighty and Humanity.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: