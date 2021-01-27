‘Over 12m Nigerians enjoy FG’s  Social Investment Programme’

Kindly Share This Story:

…as 4000 Kaduna women benefit

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Since its introduction in 2016,over 12 million poor and vulnerable households in Nigeria have benefited from the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) of the Federal Government, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Faruk has said .

Speaking in Kaduna on Wednesday at the flag off of grants to 4,000 women under the Rural Women Cash Grant Programme, Hajiya Faruk said the NSIP was part of the government efforts to collectively address development challenges in the country by uplifting the economic conditions of some of the poorest and most vulnerable .

“NSIP has been adjudged as the largest social protection programme in Africa with over $1billion earmarked annually to cause positive changes in the lives of the poorest and most vulnerable in the country,” she said

Faruk who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in her ministry, Bashir Alkali ,reiterated the commitment of the federal government to the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country, in spite of economic slump and revenue challenges.

“Some of the beneficiaries include one million indigent Nigerians receiving N5,000 monthly under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) to protect them against economic shocks and elevate them out of poverty.”

“Also, 1,092,405 micro and small business owners accessed loans to boost productivity, increase income and reduce poverty under the Government Enterprises Enhancement Programme (GEEP),” she said.

“The grant for rural women was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Buhari’s Administration.It is consistent with the President’s national vision of

lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. “

“It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and peri-urban areas of the country.

“Cash grant of N20,000 will be disbursed to about 125,000 poor women across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.The grant was to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries.”

“It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the grant to generally contribute towards improving their living standard.”

“My ministry has been restructured and revamped to respond to peculiarities of different parts of the country, ensure the right beneficiaries are targeted for enhanced impact,” she said .

The Kaduna State Deputy Governor. Dr Hadiza Balarabe ,called on the beneficiary to use the grant properly so as to enhance their livelihoods.

According to Balarabe, the decision to give out the grants to rural women could not have come at a better time than now, when citizens are grappling with adverse impact of Covid-19 on livelihoods.

“Kaduna state currently has 34,946 Poor and Vulnerable Households from 9 LGAs benefiting from the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme. The state government has funded the scaling up of the Social Register to all LGAs.”

“As such, enrollment of an additional 36,326 households is ongoing in the newly included 14 LGAs in the State.

The state has a robust Social Protection Policy whose main thrust is to have in place, a well-structured integrated social protection system that is capable of meritoriously reaching the poorest and most vulnerable citizens of the state.”

“The implementation plan of this policy has several additional interventions that cut across nutrition, agriculture, youth unemployment and social insurance and pensions for the informal sector,” she said.

