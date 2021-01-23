Our mission to support the eradication of human trafficking remains unshaken – GIAIM

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Global Initiative against Illegal Migration, GIAIM, has reiterated its resolve to continue to support the eradication of human trafficking and illegal migration.

The Executive Director, GIAIM , Barrister Obinyan Emmanuel, disclosed this during a one day seminar on human trafficking and illegal migration in Lagos. The seminar with the theme, ” Youth Irregular Migration and Associated Negative Consequences”, had in attendance federal government organizations and NGOs saddled with the responsibility of combating the scourge of human trafficking.

In his welcome address to the participants, Emmanuel said the current “undocumented pattern of death, resulting from the Senegal irregular migrants routes speaks to the urgency of this meeting ( seminar )”.

The GIAIM Executive Director also said it is his ” sincere hope and prayers that we shall be able to forge a new approach on asymmetric warfare on Irregular migration and human trafficking”.

While enumerating the efforts GIAIM has made to support the federal government fight against human trafficking, Emmanuel revealed that as a ” non-profit organization, our primary area of interventions are provision of vocational and entrepreneurship training to survivors of human trafficking, returning migrants and vulnerable youths. We also engage in awareness creation on the danger of irregular migration.”

In his address at the seminar, the Migration Adviser, Swiss Embassy Nigeria, Manuel Muhlebach commended the efforts of GIAIM in its partnership with various organizations and countries to fight the ” hydra- headed ” problem of human trafficking and illegal migration in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

Muhlebach also emphasised the Swiss government continued support to reduce human trafficking world wide and its determination to partner Non-governmental Organizations, NGOs, like GIAIM.

In his contribution, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person, NAPTIP, zonal commander, Lagos command, Mr Ganiu Alao said the agency has intensified its efforts at combat human trafficking by going after the syndicates that traffick these venerable youths for monetary gains.

Alao said the agency has secured several conviction of these syndicates and persons in the High Courts. He however also solicited the support of victims in revealing the identity of their traffickers as this will make prosecution easier. He further said silence on the part of the victims has been one of the drawbacks of this fight against the menace.

Other organizations who were also present at the seminar are : International Organization on Migration, IOM, Human Development Initiative, HDI, First Option Medical Lab, whose Managing Director delivered a paper on ” Covid-19 and Irregular Migration”.

Papers delivered at the seminar include ; ” How to prevent Nigeria youths from irregular migration”, ” How to reintegrate and support survivors of irregular migration when they are back”, “How to prevent young people from falling victim to human trafficking and how to identify and protect them”, amongst others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: