Our members are responsible, not kidnappers — Ondo Miyetti Chairman

The state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Mallam Garuba Bello said, “We support what Governor Akeredolu has said; he did not say Fulani should leave the state but he wants the criminals to leave the state.
“We need peace in the state and the governor’s order will bring peace.
Garuba said that “lt is not our members that are kidnapping; our members are very responsible. Anybody that kidnaps or does criminal activities should be dealt with.”