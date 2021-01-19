Breaking News
Translate

Our members are responsible, not kidnappers — Ondo Miyetti Chairman

On 6:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Our members are responsible, not kidnappers — Ondo Miyetti Chairman

The state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Mallam Garuba Bello said, “We support what Governor Akeredolu has said; he did not say Fulani should leave the state but he wants the criminals to leave the state.

READ ALSO: Herdsmen Crisis: No going back on Seven-day ultimatum — Ondo govt

“We need peace in the state and the governor’s order will bring peace.

Garuba said that “lt is not our members that are kidnapping; our members are very responsible. Anybody that kidnaps or does criminal activities should be dealt with.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!