Osun court suspends trials amid COVID-19 spike

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in Osun State, a High Court sitting in Ikirun has suspended trials in the division to curb further spread of the virus in the state.

This is contained in a public notice issued by the Senior Registrar Osun State Judiciary, Ikirun division, Mrs R. T Adesola, on Friday.

It noted that High Court of Justice, Ikirun, shall henceforth sit on Thursdays to attend to urgent Summons, Motions, Rulings, Judgments and Administrative duties, until further notice.

Also read:

“I am directed to notify Lawyers, Litigants etc. that, because of escalation of COVID-19 pandemic, culminating in the release of fresh guidelines on COVID-19 protocols by Osun State Government, effective from Monday 25 January 2021, this Court shall henceforth sit on Thursdays to attend to urgent Summons, Motions, Rulings, Judgments and Administrative duties, until further notice. All trials are suspended until forthwith.

This arrangement shall continue until the panic mode is eased off.

“Meanwhile, the Registry of the Court shall remain open for official transactions every working day. You are all admonished to keep safe and stay safe.”

It could be recalled that Osun State Government through the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji on Thursday issued fresh directives and introduced curfew as measures to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: