Osun community seizes corpse of man killed in auto crash

Some residents of Gbongan, Ayedaade local government area of Osun state on Sunday seized the corpse of a man killed by commercial bus on high speed.

The incident which occurred at Iwo junction, Alape area of Gbongan left the man dead on the spot.

It was gathered that the bus, a Toyota Hiace with registration number JJJ706XD was on high speed during the impact.

Confirming the incident, the Osun sector spokesperson of federal road safety corps, Agnes Ogungbemi, said the community obstructed the corps from evacuating the corpse to the morgue insisting to keep it with them.

She added that all the 15 passengers in the bus were not injured, saying police in the town impounded the vehicle.

“a man was knocked down by a commercial bus fully loaded with passenger and on high speed.

“the man died on the spot, but all the 15 passengers in the bus were unhurt. police in Gbongan have impounded the vehicle, while residents in the area resisted our attempt to evacuate the corpse to a morgue,” she said.

