Osinbajo, Óoni, Alaafin, Fasaronti, Afe Babalola, Akinrinade, Tunde Bakare, others for Yoruba summit

By Olayinka Ajayi

Vice President Yemi Osibajo, General Alani Akinrinade and Pastor Tunde Bakare are among leaders expected to attend the Yoruba Summit under the auspices of the Yoruba Patriot Movement, YPM, on Thursday.

The meeting, scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, will discuss the prevailing and future socio-political challenges as well as prospects of the Yoruba.

The theme is ‘Yoruba Nation: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’.

“The Summit will deliberate on prevailing and future socio-political challenges as well as prospects of Yoruba nation with emphasis on issues that bother on the welfare, security and mutual coexistence of Yoruba people within a peaceful, stable and united Nigeria”, organizers statement said.

“The Summit to be co-chaired by General Alani Akinrinade, former Chief of Defense Staff and High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, former Governor of Oyo State will have in attendance present and former governors as well as notable past and present political office holders in the six southwest States of Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo. The Summit will receive royal blessings from custodians of Yoruba Traditional institutions: Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), Ooni of Ife; Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (II), Alaafin of Oyo; Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo (II), Alake of Egba Land; Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Oba of Lagos; Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan; Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom; Oba Rufus Aladesanmi (II), Ewi of Ado Ekiti; Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji (Aje Oguguniso I), Olubadan of Ibadan Land; Oba Sikiru Adetona, The Awujale of Ijebu Land; Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi (Afuntade I), Alawe of Ilawe; and Oba (Dr.) Aderemi Alayemore, the Olujudo of Ido-Osun.

“Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo will declare the Summit open. Prominent Yoruba political chieftains and opinion leaders expected at the Summit include Afenifere patriarch, Chief Reuben Fasoranti; Senator Biyi Durojaiye, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Otunba Subomi Balogun, Chief Afe Babalola and Aare Gani Adams.

