Oshiomhole, NLC, others mourn as Didi Adodo, ex-Edo commissioner dies at 57

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, Gabriel Enogholase & Ozioruva Aliu

A two-time commissioner in Edo State, and Secretary General of defunct United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, Didi Adodo, 57, is dead.

Adodo who was Commissioner for Land and Survey, as well Establishment and Special Duties during the government of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, died yesterday of undisclosed ailment after he took ill a few days ago.

Until his demise, he was the General Secretary of the Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ISSSAN.

The former Commissioners who would have been 58 in April 14, this year, hailed from Iruekpen, Esan West Local government Area of the state.

H graduated from the University of Benin where he obtained a BSc in Political Economy, and was a student union activist who held positions both within the University and in NANS.

Adodo attended many academic programmes in various fields both in Nigeria and outside the country.

He was one of the earliest participants from Nigeria in the US Leadership programs for aspiring leaders in Nigeria.

Adodo was a founding member of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, and its Secretary General under Senior Staff Consultative Association of Nigeria before it was registered in 2005.

Reacting to his death, former National chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has commiserated with the family of Adodo.In his commiseration letter through his personal secretary Mr Victor Oshioke, Oshiomhole said, “I received with sadness and a deep sense of personal loss, the passing of Adodo in the early hours of today.

“ Didi had been a dear friend of mine for decades, a comrade who walked side by side with me in the trenches during my struggles for Nigerian workers and only recently, Commissioner for Establishment and Special Duties under my administration as governor of Edo State.”

On his part, Deputy President of Nigeria Labour Congress, nLC, Joe Ajaero, among others, said “he would be remembered for his intellectual contributions to the building of the trade union movement including the Students movement in Nigeria. Many intellectual works still stand to his credit. He was involved in the creation of many Civil Society platforms especially on the left that galvanized various popular struggles of the last four decades in Nigeria against the various retrogressive actions and policies of past and present governments.

“His passing is indeed a huge loss to the trade union movement in Nigeria and indeed all of the Civil Society of which he was a voice and a champion. As tears flow down our cheeks this morning, we say goodbye to this fallen soldier, a patriot and a committed comrade!

As we collectively mourn his death, we pray that God will grant his immediate family the fortitude to bear his painful exit.”

Also, former chairman of Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Edo chapter, Dr Philip Ugbodaga, described Adodo’s death as a “huge loss” to the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and unionism in general.

Ugbodaga said he was devastated with the news of the death of the General Secretary of Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ISSAN.

