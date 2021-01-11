Orji Kalu hails new leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has congratulated Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States of America (USA) Prof. George Obiozor, on his election as President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo.

Kalu, in a congratulatory message issued on Monday, wished the new president general success in his new role and urged Ndigbo in Nigeria and abroad to close ranks in a bid to advance the cause of the Igbo nation.

Describing Obiozor’s victory as timely and a good development, Kalu stressed that the ex-envoy’s pedigree and goodwill earned him robust support from Ndigbo worldwide.

The senate chief whip, also felicitated with the newly elected Vice-President and Secretary-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr Kingsley Lawrence and Chief Okey Emuchay respectively.

Kalu, while re-affirming his confidence in the newly elected executive committee, noted that Ndigbo are blessed with personalities, across various fields of human endeavour.

He said that many of them had carved a niche for themselves in their professions beyond the shores of Nigeria.

The former governor of Abia, urged Igbo sons and daughters at home and abroad to participate in the political process in the collective efforts to reposition the South East in national politics.

According to him, the future of the South East is bright under President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

“I was elated when I received the news of the election of Obiozor as President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

“The emergence of Prof. Obiozor is not a surprise to me, owing to the new president-general’s rich and intimidating profile.

“The new president -general has over the years built and sustained relationships locally and internationally,” he said.

He said that Obiozor had the wherewithal to advance the cause of Ndigbo in a united and indivisible Nigeria.

“I have no doubt that the newly elected executive will consolidate on the achievements of the outgoing executive under the leadership of Chief John Nwodo,” he said.

Kalu, while applauding Nwodo for his maturity, patriotism and consistency during his tenure as President-General, called on Ndigbo to work closely with other geo-political zones in a bid for them to take their rightful position in national polity.

He promised to sustain his support for Ohaneze Ndigbo and added that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation remained a pride of Ndigbo at home and abroad.

