Onuesoke Foundation distributes free face masks, sanitisers to Delta communities

A group, Onuesoke Foundation, has commenced the distribution of free 100,000 face masks and sanitisers in Delta State rural communities.

The group had earlier started the awareness campaign on CovidD-19 by placing advertisement jingles on television and radio stations across Delta State, advising those in the rural communities to adhere strictly to the prevention guidelines of Covid-19 pandemic.

Project Coordinator of Onuesoke Foundation, Mr Steven Agadagba, in a statement, said to save lives, the foundation had embarked on three weeks sensitisation campaign aimed at inculcating a high sense of awareness among rural dwellers to promote a clean, safe and healthy culture as a way of mitigating against the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the awareness campaign and distribution of free face masks and sanitisers, which took off from Udu Local Government Area of Delta State would see them through rural communities in all the local government areas of the state.

Agadagba advised: “To curtail the spread of the pandemic, we should clean our hands often by using soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. We should maintain a safe distance.”

